Trump to address National Guard conference in Detroit on Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan next week to address the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference and Exhibition.

According to the association's website, Trump is scheduled to speak on Monday, the last day of the conference. Army and Air National Guard officers from all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia will attend the conference in Detroit's Huntington Place.

More than 4,000 people are registered to attend.

The association said it also invited Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at the conference. It is currently unknown if she will attend.

Trump last spoke at the conference in 2016. The association has hosted at least one presidential candidate during the election year since 1992.

"Members of the National Guard are more than defenders of democracy, we're all participants," retired Maj. Gen. Francis M. McGinn, the NGAUS president said in a statement. "We want to know how the next administration will support the National Guard and whether the Guard will continue its prominent role in the National Defense Strategy.

The visit follows Trump's visit to Livingston County this week. The former president spoke at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, focusing on inflation, jobs, illegal immigration, and law enforcement. His running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, held a press conference at the Shelby Township Police Department earlier this month.