The Trump Organization is debuting a cellular phone service called T1 Mobile at $47.45 a month

/ CBS News

The Trump Organization announced it is starting a cellular phone service called T1 Mobile that will charge $47.45 a month and include unlimited calls, text and data. It said it also plans to roll out a new phone that will cost $499.

The new service was designed to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of President Trump's announcement of his first presidential run, the Trump Organization said in a Monday statement.

The company said its mobile phone plan, which it dubbed the 47 Plan in a nod to Mr. Trump's current rank as the 47th U.S. president, won't require a contract or a credit check. The plan will also include free calls to more than 100 countries, including those with U.S. military bases. 

The Trump Organization added that it will debut a T1 phone at a later point that will cost $499. An image of the phone depicts a gold-colored device emblazoned with the phrase, "Make America Great Again."

— This is breaking news and will be updated.

