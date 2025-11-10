Trump proposes $2,000 dividend funded by tariffs. Here's what experts say about the plan.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he wants to give most Americans a $2,000 payment funded from tariffs as he defended what's become one of his administration's signature policies.

Mr. Trump touted his tariff policy as helping the U.S. raise new revenue, which he said has driven "record investment" in U.S. manufacturing.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," Mr. Trump wrote Sunday in a Truth Social post. He didn't provide additional details on how such rebates would be disbursed to Americans.

Mr. Trump has previously floated the idea of tariff rebates for individuals. In July, he said the administration was considering giving Americans a small rebate based on the billions the federal government has collected in tariff revenue since Mr. Trump took office.

The president's suggestion comes as a core section of his tariff policy is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, with some of the justices appearing skeptical last week of Mr. Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to authorize wide-ranging import duties.

The White House did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment on how the administration would disburse the checks.

How could a rebate work?

Typically, rebates and stimulus payments are issued through the tax code, requiring Congress to pass new legislation authorizing the Treasury Department to send checks.

For instance, the three stimulus checks issued during the pandemic were authorized by Congress, with the payments signed into law by Presidents Trump and Biden.

Earlier this year, Congress overhauled the tax code through the Republicans' "big, beautiful" tax and spending bill, which created new breaks such as eliminating taxes on some tipped income and overtime. The law doesn't include rebates or dividends for taxpayers.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Sunday told Fox News that the dividend "could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways."

He added, "You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda — you know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, deductibility of auto loans."

Is there enough tariff revenue to pay a $2,000 dividend?

Paying $2,000 to about 150 million adults earning $100,000 or less would require roughly $300 billion in revenue, according to Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation, in a post on X.

"Only problem, new tariffs have raised $120 billion so far," she said.

For the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the federal government raised $195 billion in customs duties, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

U.S. importers have paid nearly $89 billion in tariffs imposed under the IEEPA, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. The Trump administration has also tapped other regulations aside from IEEPA to introduce new tariffs.

If the Supreme Court rules that the IEEPA tariffs are unlawful, those businesses could be entitled to refunds, curtailing the tariff revenue available for rebate checks.

A rebate for most taxpayers would also add to the national debt, York added.

"The math gets worse accounting for the full budgetary impact of tariffs: a dollar of tariff revenue offsets about 24 cents of income and payroll tax revenue," she said. "Adjusting for that, tariffs have raised $90 billion of net revenues compared to Trump's proposed $300 billion rebate."