Troy police tip regarding alleged criminal sexual conduct on minor leads to charges against man, 45

A 45-year-old man is facing 18 charges after information from police in Troy, Michigan, regarding alleged criminal sexual conduct on a minor led to his arrest, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Detectives with Macomb Area Computer Enforcement received the tip from the Troy Police Department. It indicated that Brock Delia-Shea had allegedly committed "multiple acts" of criminal sexual conduct on a minor and allegedly possessed child sexually abusive material, according to officials.

On Thursday, members of the Macomb County enforcement group, the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 60300 block of Eyster Road in Washington Township, Michigan.

"As a result of the search warrant, Delia-Shea was taken into custody without incident and multiple pieces of evidence were seized from the home and are under forensic review," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Delia-Shea is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of communicating with another on the internet to commit a crime, four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of aggravated indecent exposure, according to online court records.

A judge set Delia-Shea's bond at $500,000 cash or surety. If he posts it, the sheriff's office said he will be prohibited from having contact with children, being within 1,000 feet of places where children gather, using the internet, having a device that can connect to the internet and required to wear a GPS tether.

According to the sheriff's office, additional charges are being sought.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.