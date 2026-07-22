Troy man charged with reckless driving after crash sends another to hospital, police say

A man has been charged in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on July 18 in Troy, Michigan, that resulted in serious injuries to another man.

The Troy Police Department said its officers were called to the intersection of Big Beaver Road and Livernois Road about 11:15 p.m. that day, responding to the crash involving a Ford Mustang and a Ford Fusion.

Police said Mohamed Ali Ahmad, 21, of Troy, was driving the Mustang eastbound at a high rate of speed on Big Beaver Road. The Mustang entered the intersection at Livernois Road, against a red traffic light, and collided with the southbound Fusion, police said.

The driver of the Fusion, a 27-year-old Bloomfield Hills man, was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Wednesday.

Ahmad was arraigned on Tuesday in 52-4 District Court in Troy on a felony charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function, police said. Bond was set at $50,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 30.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can help the investigation call the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.