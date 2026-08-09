Troy Church of Christ holds service 3 days after fire heavily damages site

A fire ripped through the Troy Church of Christ in Troy, Michigan, early Thursday, leaving a collapsed roof and debris around the building that has served the community for over 70 years.

Despite the loss, the congregation gathered Sunday morning, like any other week, to practice their faith.

Manuel Florescu, the minister at Troy Church of Christ, told CBS Detroit, "I didn't doubt for a minute that the church was going to come strong together. We've always known that this was just a building that we worshiped in, that this is the actual church, so one way or another we were going to be together and we were going to worship God the same way we worshipped him last Sunday."

It was just a few days ago when firefighters battled the flames that destroyed much of the church. It was a heartbreaking day for a faith community that had been congregating there since 1955, but just feet behind the rubble, Sunday morning looked like any other.

Congregants showed up, many of whom brought their own lawn chairs, to take part in Sunday's service.

Members of the Troy Church of Christ in Troy, Michigan, hold a service outside on Aug. 9, 2026, three days after a fire heavily damaged their building. CBS News Detroit

Members of the local interfaith community also attended to show support.

Suril Patel with the Hindu Community Relations Council said, "The spirits are amazing. I think no one can plan for such an event; it's just truly devastating. I'm just thrilled to see that people are coming together."

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire, but in the meantime, leaders at the church say they'll still be coming together every week, whether it be in the yard or in one of the many local churches that have offered up their space.

"Sometimes things are hard to go through, but I think it refines our faith, and we find ourselves on the other side stronger and this is what I see today," said Florescu.