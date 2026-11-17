A Michigan State Police trooper was injured during an attempted arrest on Monday in Washtenaw County.

The suspect in the incident was located and arrested Monday night, police said.

The circumstances began at about 4:55 p.m. Monday, when a trooper from the Brighton post stopped a Chrysler 300 for a traffic violation on southbound U.S. 23 near Bemis Road in York Township. The trooper learned during a records check that the driver, a 42-year-old Monroe man, had an outstanding felony warrant.

When police tried to take the suspect into custody, he resisted arrest. The trooper was injured during the physical struggle, and the suspect then ran off.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Michigan State Police troopers, K-9 units, and aviation resources responded to the area and searched throughout the evening.