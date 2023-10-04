Trial date set for parents of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - The parents of the Oxford High School shooter will head to trial in January 2024.

According to Oakland County court records, the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley will begin on Jan. 23, 2024. The trial is set to take place after their son is sentenced for killing four students and injuring seven others in the November 2021 shooting.

The shooter pleaded guilty in October 2022. He was charged in December 2021 with 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Crumbleys have been in the Oakland County Jail for more than a year. Each has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting that took the lives of Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Schilling.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of buying the gun for their son that was used the day of the shooting and not getting him the necessary help.

In March, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that there was enough evidence to send the Crumbleys to trial on the involuntary manslaughter charges.

On Monday, the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal on behalf of the Crumbleys to have their case tossed out.

The Michigan Supreme Court issued the following ruling on Monday:

"On order of the Court, the application for leave to appeal the March 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court."

On Sept. 29, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe determined the shooter is eligible to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The announcement followed a four-day Miller hearing that concluded in August.

The shooter's sentencing date is in person and is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. Victims will have the opportunity to provide statements at the sentencing.

For the latest on the Oxford High School shooter's case, visit here.