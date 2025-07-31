Livingston County commissioners OK proposal to improve transportation service

Advocates say transportation is a major barrier for people who need extra support from local social services. A proposal in Livingston County, Michigan, has been approved to tackle that issue.

"We are a rural county; we don't have a public bus system," said Angela Parth, the executive director of the Livingston Family Center.

People can call the Livingston Essential Transportation Service and request a ride. However, Parth said there is no consistent route in the county, which makes it difficult to help the population experiencing homelessness, poverty and health issues.

"We want to actually move people towards sustainable independent living, and that's difficult if they're not having their other needs met," she said.

This week, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal from the transportation service that would connect four social service organizations in the county: The Youth Connection, LACASA, Bethel Suites and Kensington Inn.

"We can be able to transport people consistently to healthcare appointments, to job interviews, to Michigan Works is just down Byron road here, so for vocational, educational programs, that sort of thing," said Parth.

The new bus route is in part thanks to a $48,000 grant from Trinity Health Livingston. That's funding for this first year as a pilot program. Parth said they will be monitoring things like ridership, savings for individual organizations, and people moving into more independent living situations as measurements for success.

"Sixty-four percent of the homeless population in Livingston County is under the age of 24, and so it's really important to us to be able to provide that population with sustainable skills and resources so they not only flourish in our community but they actually stay in our community," she said.