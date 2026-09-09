Crash debris, road closure, snarled traffic early Wednesday on I-94 near Metro Airport

Traffic was snarled early Wednesday near Detroit Metro Airport with all lanes of eastbound of I-94 shut down for hours.

A crash in Wayne County was reported about 4:13 a.m. between Wayne Road (Exit 196) and Vining Road (Exit 197), which is currently a construction zone. Eastbound traffic could re-enter at Vining. The highway remained closed at 6:25 a.m., and given the debris on the road no estimate was available for reopening the freeway.

The Romulus Police Department said the truck, which was hauling a large load of small metal components, flipped on its side while the driver tried to navigate a corner on Wayne Road onto I-94. There was some damage to other vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed access to I-94 at the I-275 ramps just west of the airport, with highway signs on I-275 displaying that message.

Michigan Department of Transportation reports can be found at the MI Drive site.