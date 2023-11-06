Watch CBS News
Warren, Westland mayoral races could have big impact on Michigan legislature

By Elle Meyers

(CBS DETROIT) - The race for the mayor of Warren is one of two this election cycle that could have an impact not just on neighbors but on the legislature as well. 

"We get to decide where Warren goes next. This is an important election because we have a continuation of what has been going on for the last 16 years, or we have the opportunity to choose another direction," said Lori Stone, a current state representative and candidate for mayor. 

Stone, who is in her third term in the Michigan legislature, said she wants to bring what she has learned in her time in Lansing back to Warren. Stone is running against George Dimas, who currently serves as the director of human resources for the city and was unavailable for an interview on Monday. 

If she is elected this week, the governor will hold a special election. 

"And then it will be up for the residents to decide," she said. 

The race in Warren is similar to the one in Westland, where state Rep. Kevin Coleman is running for mayor and would have to give up his seat in the legislature if he wins. 

If both Coleman and Stone win, that's two seats in the legislature that will need to be filled and one razor-thin margin for Democrats in the state. 

