Metro Detroit General Election 2023: What to know
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's 2023 General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov 7, across the state and in Metro Detroit.
Elections are being held in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.
County-by-county races
Lenawee County
- Adrian
- Hudson
- Morenci
- Sand Creek Community Schools
- Tecumseh
- Tecumseh Public Schools
Livingston County
- Brighton
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Howell
- Howell Public Schools
Macomb County
- Anchor Bay Schools
- Center Line
- Eastpointe
- Fraser
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Lakeview Public Schools
- Mount Clemens
- New Baltimore
- Richmond
- Richmond Township
- Roseville
- St. Clair Shores
- Warren
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills
- Berkley
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Hills Schools
- Brandon School District
- Clarkston
- Clawson
- Farmington
- Farmington Hills
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Fenton
- Ferndale
- Goodrich Area Schools
- Hazel Park
- Huntington Woods
- Keego Harbor
- Lake Angelus
- Lake Orion
- Lathrup Village
- Madison Heights
- Northville
- Novi
- Oak Park
- Oak Park School District
- Orchard Lake Village
- Pleasant Ridge
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Royal Oak
- South Lyon
- Southfield
- Troy
- Walled Lake
- Wixom
St. Clair County
- Anchor Bay Schools
- Richmond
- Yale
Washtenaw County
- Chelsea
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools
- Manchester Community Schools
- Manchester Township
- Manchester Village
- Milan
- Napoleon Community Schools
- Saline
- Scio Township
Wayne County
- Airport Community Schools
- Allen Park
- Belleville
- Dearborn Heights
- Flat Rock
- Gibraltar
- Gibraltar School District
- Grosse Pointe
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Grosse Pointe Municipal Court
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court
- Hamtramck
- Hamtramck Public Schools
- Harper Woods
- Inkster
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools
- Livonia
- Melvindale
- Northville
- Plymouth
- Riverview
- Riverview Community Schools
- Rockwood
- Trenton
- Westland
- Westwood Community Schools
County-by-county election information and results
View your ballot
View a sample ballot on the state's website here.
Poll hours
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.
Voting in-person information
For more information on voting in-person and what to expect, visit the state's website here.
