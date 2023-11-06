Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit General Election 2023: What to know

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's 2023 General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov 7, across the state and in Metro Detroit. 

Elections are being held in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.   

County-by-county races

Lenawee County

  • Adrian 
  • Hudson
  • Morenci 
  • Sand Creek Community Schools
  • Tecumseh 
  • Tecumseh Public Schools

Livingston County 

  • Brighton 
  • Fenton Area Public Schools
  • Howell 
  • Howell Public Schools

Macomb County

  • Anchor Bay Schools  
  • Center Line
  • Eastpointe 
  • Fraser
  • Grosse Pointe Shores
  • Lakeview Public Schools
  • Mount Clemens
  • New Baltimore 
  • Richmond 
  • Richmond Township 
  • Roseville
  • St. Clair Shores
  • Warren 

Oakland County 

  • Auburn Hills
  • Berkley
  • Birmingham 
  • Bloomfield Hills
  • Bloomfield Hills Schools
  • Brandon School District
  • Clarkston 
  • Clawson 
  • Farmington 
  • Farmington Hills
  • Fenton Area Public Schools
  • Fenton
  • Ferndale
  • Goodrich Area Schools
  • Hazel Park
  • Huntington Woods
  • Keego Harbor 
  • Lake Angelus 
  • Lake Orion
  • Lathrup Village
  • Madison Heights 
  • Northville
  • Novi 
  • Oak Park
  • Oak Park School District
  • Orchard Lake Village
  • Pleasant Ridge 
  • Rochester 
  • Rochester Hills
  • Royal Oak 
  • South Lyon 
  • Southfield
  • Troy 
  • Walled Lake 
  • Wixom 

St. Clair County

  • Anchor Bay Schools
  • Richmond
  • Yale

Washtenaw County

  • Chelsea 
  • Lincoln Consolidated Schools 
  • Manchester Community Schools
  • Manchester Township 
  • Manchester Village
  • Milan
  • Napoleon Community Schools
  • Saline 
  • Scio Township 

Wayne County 

  • Airport Community Schools
  • Allen Park 
  • Belleville
  • Dearborn Heights
  • Flat Rock
  • Gibraltar 
  • Gibraltar School District 
  • Grosse Pointe
  • Grosse Pointe Farms
  • Grosse Pointe Municipal Court
  • Grosse Pointe Park
  • Grosse Pointe Shores
  • Grosse Pointe Woods 
  • Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court
  • Hamtramck 
  • Hamtramck Public Schools
  • Harper Woods 
  • Inkster
  • Lincoln Consolidated Schools 
  • Livonia 
  • Melvindale
  • Northville
  • Plymouth 
  • Riverview
  • Riverview Community Schools
  • Rockwood
  • Trenton
  • Westland 
  • Westwood Community Schools 

County-by-county election information and results

Lenawee County   

Livingston County

Macomb County 

Monroe County 

Oakland County 

St. Clair County 

Washtenaw County 

Wayne County 

View your ballot 

View a sample ballot on the state's website here

Poll hours 

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote. 

Voting in-person information 

For more information on voting in-person and what to expect, visit the state's website here.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 1:09 PM EST

