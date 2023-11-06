Metro Detroit General Election 2023: What to know

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 6, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's 2023 General Election takes place on Tuesday, Nov 7, across the state and in Metro Detroit.

Elections are being held in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

County-by-county races

Lenawee County

Adrian

Hudson

Morenci

Sand Creek Community Schools

Tecumseh

Tecumseh Public Schools

Livingston County

Brighton

Fenton Area Public Schools

Howell

Howell Public Schools

Macomb County

Anchor Bay Schools



Center Line

Eastpointe

Fraser

Grosse Pointe Shores

Lakeview Public Schools

Mount Clemens

New Baltimore

Richmond

Richmond Township

Roseville

St. Clair Shores

Warren

Oakland County

Auburn Hills

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Brandon School District

Clarkston

Clawson

Farmington

Farmington Hills

Fenton Area Public Schools

Fenton

Ferndale

Goodrich Area Schools

Hazel Park

Huntington Woods

Keego Harbor

Lake Angelus

Lake Orion

Lathrup Village

Madison Heights

Northville

Novi

Oak Park

Oak Park School District

Orchard Lake Village

Pleasant Ridge

Rochester

Rochester Hills

Royal Oak

South Lyon

Southfield

Troy

Walled Lake

Wixom

St. Clair County

Anchor Bay Schools

Richmond

Yale

Washtenaw County

Chelsea

Lincoln Consolidated Schools

Manchester Community Schools

Manchester Township

Manchester Village

Milan

Napoleon Community Schools

Saline

Scio Township

Wayne County

Airport Community Schools

Allen Park

Belleville

Dearborn Heights

Flat Rock

Gibraltar

Gibraltar School District

Grosse Pointe

Grosse Pointe Farms

Grosse Pointe Municipal Court

Grosse Pointe Park

Grosse Pointe Shores

Grosse Pointe Woods

Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court

Hamtramck

Hamtramck Public Schools

Harper Woods

Inkster

Lincoln Consolidated Schools

Livonia

Melvindale

Northville

Plymouth

Riverview

Riverview Community Schools

Rockwood

Trenton

Westland

Westwood Community Schools

County-by-county election information and results

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

View your ballot

View a sample ballot on the state's website here.

Poll hours

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.

Voting in-person information

For more information on voting in-person and what to expect, visit the state's website here.