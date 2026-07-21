Tow truck driver dies in crash with semi tractor in Sterling Heights, police say

A tow truck driver from Detroit died in the aftermath of a crash with a semi tractor early Tuesday in Macomb County, Michigan.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mound Road and Dobry Drive in Sterling Heights.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said the semi truck was southbound on Mound Road, traveling through the green light at the Dobry Drive intersection. A tow truck that was westbound on Dobry Drive then ran the red light, police said, and the tow truck driver was thrown out of the vehicle.

Sterling Heights police and firefighters tended to the tow truck driver, a 29-year-old man from Detroit, but police said he died as a result of his injuries.

The semi tractor driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Officers ask that aanyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that can assist police contact Traffic Specialist Officer Halapi at bhalapi@sterlingheights.gov or 586-446-2924.