Tour de Troit, Michigan's largest bike ride, happening this Saturday

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's largest bike ride is happening this weekend on Saturday, Sept 17, providing an opportunity for cyclists to explore Detroit's historic areas.

The Tour de Troit is a leisure ride of about 20 to 25.6 miles with a police escort, according to the Tour de Troit website. It will start at 9 a.m., and it is suggested that participants line up at 8:30 a.m.

It started and ends at Riverside Park.

The ride will include SAG support with three mechanical pit stops and a rest stop that includes both mechanical support and snacks.

After the ride, lunch, beer and wine (for over 21), and Faygo will be provided for participants.

Here are the food options that will be available:

Chef E's Gumbo

Gonnella's Italian Sub

Organaman's Salad (Veg./V.)

Honey Bee's Tamales, Rice & Beans

Golden Fleece's Mezze Plate (Veg./V.)

Amicci's Pizza (Veg.)

Here are a few reminders from Tour de Troit organizers:

Helmets are mandatory.

Be sure to bring a FILLED water bottle. We will also be providing a water source for a fill-up at the rest stop and finish of the ride.

Type 3 E-Bikes (w/ Throttle) are not allowed for this event. The TDT is a leisurely ride of 8-12 MPH on city streets. The speed capabilities of the Type 3 E-bike within this ride lead to an unsafe and unmanageable ride situation for both participants and the Police. They are also not in alignment with the mission of the organization or the intent of the ride. If you have any questions on this, please email info@tour-de-troit.org. If you require an Electric-Assist Bike, please contact us at info@tour-de-troit.org.

For more information, visit the Tour de Troit website.