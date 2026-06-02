Detroit Tigers beat Tampa Bay Rays 8-0

Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff homer, Wenceel Pérez and Riley Greene also went deep and the Detroit Tigers routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Jack Flaherty (1-7) struck out six in five-plus innings for his first win since last September. Matt Vierling tripled, doubled and drove in two runs.

The Tigers, who hit five homers Monday to open the three-game set with a 10-9 victory, had lost eight consecutive series — their longest such streak since dropping nine straight in 2019. Detroit has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 2 and 3.

Detroit also won its first road series since taking two of three games at San Diego to begin the season. The team had gone nine road series in a row without winning one (0-8-1).

Spencer Torkleson hit a leadoff double in the second and Pérez followed with a 404-foot shot over the left-field wall to make it 4-0. Greene's leadoff homer in the seventh made it 8-0.

Flaherty gave up five hits and walked two after losing his previous five starts and six of the past seven. He was 0-9 in 14 regular-season outings since throwing five shutout innings to win for Detroit at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 10, 2025.

Enmanuel De Jesus struck out four in four perfect innings for his first major league save. The left-hander faced 11 batters and got 12 outs, including a double play after replacing Flaherty in the sixth.

Steven Matz (4-3) allowed five runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old lefty became the fifth pitcher age 35 or older to appear for the Rays this season, tying the club record (2009).

Richie Palacios went 2 for 4 with a double and Ryan Vilade also doubled for Tampa Bay.

Tigers RHP Troy Melton (1-0, 1.42 ERA) starts Wednesday against RHP Nick Martinez (5-1, 1.62) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB