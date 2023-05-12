How names are shaped by society and history How baby names are shaped by society and history 05:12

The top baby names of 2022 have been revealed and — drumroll, please — they are the same as last year. Olivia, the top girl name, has been in that spot for four years. Liam, the top boy name, has held the title for six years.

There aren't many changes to the top 10 — but one name made it for the first time. Luna has crept in at number 10, according to the Social Security Administration, or SSA, which keeps tabs on names.

The top baby boy and girl names of 2022. Social Security Association

Luna, which was number 11 in 2021, pushed out Harper, which had been at number 10.

The agency has been releasing lists of the top U.S. baby names since 1997.

The names that rose the fastest in 2022 include Wrenlee, Neriah and Arlet for girls and Dutton, Kyce and Chosen for boys.

While other sites, like BabyCenter, also release lists of popular names whose rankings sometimes vary, the Social Security Administration uses data from birth certificates.

The agency reports there were 3,648,019 births in the U.S. in 2022. The name Liam was given to 20,456 babies — about 1.097% of the total births. Olivia was given to 16,573 babies — 0.9288% of total births.

You can explore the full "top baby name list" and even look up the popularity of your own name through the years on the agency's SSA.gov website,