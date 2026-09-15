How to watch: Tony Stewart Racing unveils 2027 Dodge livery in Michigan

Tony Stewart Racing is unveiling its 2027 Dodge livery on Tuesday at Stellantis' North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Tony Stewart is joined by longtime Dodge competitors, Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett and Funny Car driver Matt Hagan, as they unveil the team's 2027 NHRA Top Fuel dragster and Funny Car.

As part of Tuesday's unveiling, the team is hosting a press conference with Stellantis employees and the media and will take part in vehicle warm-ups.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Tony Stewart Racing unveils 2027 Dodge livery

What: Tony Stewart Racing unveils 2027 Dodge livery in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Tony Stewart Racing unveils 2027 Dodge livery in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 Time: 11:10 a.m. ET

11:10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Tony Stewart Racing's livery unveiling comes ahead of the inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, Sept. 18-20. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is returning to Michigan for the first time in 66 years this weekend and kicks off the 2026 NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Tony Stewart Racing made its NHRA debut in 2022 and fields entries for Hagan and Pruett. Hagan is a four-time NHRA Funny Car world champion, with 58 career wins, and is the 2026 NHRA Funny Car regular-season champion. Pruett has 13 career Top Fuel wins and currently sits third in the 2026 series standings entering the playoffs.