Skubal extends Tigers winning streak to 5 with 5-0 victory over Yankees

Tarik Skubal allowed four hits over six innings, Spencer Torkelson hit the first of three homers in the fourth inning off Carlos Carrasco and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to five, beating the Yankees 5-0 Tuesday and dealing New York its first shutout loss this season.

Skubal (1-2), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out six and walked none, lowering his ERA from 5.91 to 3.78. He allowed singles to Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice starting the game, then retired 16 straight batters. He escaped the first-inning trouble when he struck out AL MVP Aaron Judge, retired Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a groundout and threw a called third strike past Anthony Volpe.

Brant Hurter finished a six-hitter for his second save in a game that took 2 hours, 4 minutes.

Zach McKinstry and Dillon Dingler added consecutive homers in the fourth against Carrasco (1-1), who has a 7.71 ERA, and Kerry Carpenter homered off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth.

New York has lost three straight games and has scored just two runs in the first two games of the series, shifted to daytime because of cold weather. The game started with a 34-degree temperature and 28-degree wind chill.

Goldschmidt had three hits and is batting .381.

Cody Bellinger missed the game with a case of suspected food poisoning.

Detroit placed outfielder Manuel Margot (left knee inflammation) and catcher Jake Rogers (left oblique tightness) on the injured list and recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Toledo and selected the contract of catcher Tomas Nido from the Mud Hens.

Torkelson had a pair of hits off Carrasco on first pitches, doubling on a sinker and hitting his third homer of the season on a slider.

After hitting .219 with 10 homers last season, when he spent 2 1/2 months in the minors, Torkelson is batting .310 with five doubles in 11 games.

Yankees LHP Max Fried (1-0, 2.61) and Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.38), former high school teammates at Harvard Westlake in California, start Wednesday's series finale.