Max Clark, pitching staff help Tigers win 4-1 over Rays

Max Clark hit his first home run at Comerica Park and five Tigers pitchers combined to allow one run as Detroit ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Clark's homer, the second of his career, gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, and that was more than enough for Detroit's pitching staff. Starter Jackson Jobe allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings, and four relievers combined to allow one hit.

Drew Sommers (1-3) retired all five batters he faced for his first major league victory and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Detroit had lost nine of its last 10 to fall 4 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the race for the third AL wild card.

Ian Seymour (9-5), who replaced Tampa Bay opener Casey Legumina, gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Rays have lost eight of their last 12 games.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Junior Caminero singled, took third on Liam Hicks' double and scored on an infield single by Jonny DeLuca.

Detroit scored three times in the fifth. After Clark's homer, the Tigers added another run in the inning when Gleyber Torres reached on a pop fly that dropped between second baseman Richie Palacios and DeLuca in right.

Seymour balked, moving Torres to second, and he scored when Jonathan Aranda misplayed Kevin McGonigle's ground ball.

Detroit added a fourth run in the seventh when Javier Báez tripled and scored on Hao-Yu Lee's single to left.

The teams finish their three-game series on Wednesday, with Detroit RHP Troy Melton (7-2, 1.60 ERA) facing RHP Freddy Peralta (5-11, 5.33).

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