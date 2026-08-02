Max Clark hits his first career home run to lead Detroit Tigers past Athletics 8-6

Max Clark homered on his second night in the big leagues and the Detroit Tigers beat the Athletics 8-6 on Saturday night before trading star pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the game, the Dodgers acquired the biggest prize on the trade deadline market, getting two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Skubal for three minor league prospects.

Clark was called up from the minors Friday and the No. 3 overall pick from the 2023 draft has made an immediate impact. He had three hits and an RBI in his debut and then broke the game open with a two-run shot in the sixth inning against Jack Perkins (2-7) in his second game.

Kevin McGonigle homered for a second straight game and Gleyber Torres also went deep to help the Tigers move within 2 1/2 games of the final wild-card spot two days before the trade deadline.

The homers by Clark and fellow 2023 draft pick McGonigle marked the first time the Tigers ever got homers from two players age 21 or younger in the same game.

Framber Valdez (6-7) allowed two runs and nine hits in seven innings to get his 10th win of his career against the A's.

Perkins allowed six runs and nine hits in 5 1-3 innings as the A's have lost their 11th straight series for just the third time in the last 110 seasons. They also did it in 2008 and 1960.

Henry Bolte hit a three-run homer for the A's.

After Torres broke a tie with a two-run shot in the fifth, Clark delivered his big blow the following inning. His drive to right field went over the Tigers' bullpen and was retrieved by a fan on the lawn. Kenley Jansen reacted quickly and got the souvenir ball for Clark in exchange for some swag for the fan.

Up next

RH Keider Montero (7-6, 3.34 ERA) was set start the series finale for Detroit on Sunday against LH Gage Jump (4-6, 4.00). With a win the Tigers will finish the season 6-0 against the A's and go undefeated in the season series for the first time ever.