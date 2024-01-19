Everything you need to know about the Detroit Lions second playoff game

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 19, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a lot of buzz about the Detroit Lions second playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's everything you need to know.

DATE AND TIME

The game is set to kick off Sunday at Ford Field at 3 p.m.

TICKET PRICES

Prices for Sunday's game on Ticketmaster start at $425 and seats are available for over $2,000. Ticketmaster is the official marketplace to purchase NFL tickets.

WATCH PARTIES

Metro Detroit businesses are sharing dates and times for watch parties on social media:

Detroit Shipping Company, Sunday at 2 p.m.

Ford Rd Patio Bar & Grill, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co., Sunday at 9 a.m.

Mike's Pizza Bar, Sunday at 11 a.m.

Demi's Restaurant & Bar, Sunday at 2 p.m.

Brew Detroit, Sunday at 12 p.m.

Batch Brewing Company, Sunday at 2 p.m.

PARKING

Those looking for parking can download the Park Detroit App.

The app has city public and private garages that can be found all in one place, according to Keith Hutchings, director of the municipal parking department for Detroit.

The app also shows street and meter parking along with available parking lots.

By clicking on the event you're going to, the app finds parking closest to that event, Hutchings said.

The app also allows you to click on the garages and shows the available amenities such as handicapped parking.

On Sunday, street parking is free in all legal parking spots, Hutchings said.

The app Park Whiz, available to download also lists garages.

A parking map and to book parking can also be found on the Ford Field website.

WEATHER

The weather on Sunday is expected to be between 16 and 18 degrees with a wind chill of 5 below, according to CBS News Detroit Meteorologist.

Tune in at CBS News Detroit this Sunday for Lions coverage at 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.