Detroit police security plan takes center stage for Sunday's Lions divisional round game

(CBS DETROIT) – Going into the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional round game, Detroit police top brass say their security plan around Ford Field is second nature.

They've executed their security plan eight times before the postseason - each time debriefing and making improvements - so they believe they're well-prepared for anything that happens on Sunday.

"So it's a lot of layers in this, but we are committed to having a safe Detroit this weekend, said Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Fans will notice the robust law enforcement presence as soon as they arrive downtown.

"We will turn some of the two-way streets into one way, getting everyone in and turning them outbound to get everyone out," Hayes said.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

Parking, in some cases, will cost a pretty penny.

According to Parkwhiz, the lot at 440 Madison St., close to Ford Field, is already sold out.

Another one is at 461 Gratiot Ave., which the app shows will cost drivers $175.

The cheapest one, they say, is at 3929 Cass Ave., a mile away from the stadium, for $9.

If you're lucky, you'll snag a spot on the street.

"You will never be charged cash to park on a public street; that is the first thing we have a detail to address that, and you can't create your own parking. Whether it's unactivated land that you may see, you can't just pull into a field and park there; you can't just park in someone's driveway, you can't block someone's driveway," Franklin said.

Like parking, tickets to this second playoff game are at a premium, so DPD says beware of ticket scalpers.

"We may have those that may just come and just print tickets and just try to sell a paper ticket. You'd be surprised by some of the encounters that some fans have had," Franklin said.

CBS News Detroit caught up with fans stocking up on legit merchandise at Fanatic U across the street from Ford Field.

"You know Detroit is on the resurgence now; the Lions are on a resurge. It's a powerful event. It's a powerful movement that's happening in the City of Detroit right now," Lions fan Dion Williams said.

The store's staff said they will clock a 12-hour day on Sunday.

"They've just got to keep that road going, keep that path, and they'll get there. They're just one game away to get to the championship game. That's what we want," said Michael Rockwall with Fanatic U.