Frigid temps return to Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Bitterly cold temperatures return to Southeast Michigan this weekend.

While actual high temperatures will be chilly, it's the wind chills that will feel below zero. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days as actual temperatures begin the day at 2 degrees, but it'll feel like 13 degrees below zero.

Temps will warm into the upper teens Saturday afternoon, but it will still only feel like the single digits on the positive side. Besides the cold weather, we'll expect some lake-effect snow showers on Saturday morning.

Overnight actual forecasted temperatures (top column) compared to overnight wind chills (bottom column). NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

All eyes are on Sunday as the Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. Lions fans braving the cold will need to bundle up if tailgating outside.

With a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, fortunately, temps will be slightly warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the positive side as actual temperatures begin the day at 8 degrees with a wind chill around zero. Afternoon temps warm to a high of 22 degrees with a wind chill of 17 degrees.

Sunday forecast before during and after the Lions game. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

