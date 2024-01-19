Watch CBS News
Weather

Frigid temps return to Metro Detroit this weekend

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast January 19, 2024 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast January 19, 2024 (Today) 03:13

(CBS DETROIT) - Bitterly cold temperatures return to Southeast Michigan this weekend. 

While actual high temperatures will be chilly, it's the wind chills that will feel below zero. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days as actual temperatures begin the day at 2 degrees, but it'll feel like 13 degrees below zero. 

Temps will warm into the upper teens Saturday afternoon, but it will still only feel like the single digits on the positive side. Besides the cold weather, we'll expect some lake-effect snow showers on Saturday morning.

temps-and-wind-chills-squeeze.png
Overnight actual forecasted temperatures (top column) compared to overnight wind chills (bottom column). NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

All eyes are on Sunday as the Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. Lions fans braving the cold will need to bundle up if tailgating outside. 

With a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, fortunately, temps will be slightly warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the positive side as actual temperatures begin the day at 8 degrees with a wind chill around zero. Afternoon temps warm to a high of 22 degrees with a wind chill of 17 degrees. 

lions-game-day1.png
Sunday forecast before during and after the Lions game. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your NEXT Weather Team is always keeping you up to date on the latest weather on air on CBS Detroit, online on www.CBSDetroit.com, and streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, and PlutoTV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 5:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.