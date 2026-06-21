2 of the Marine Corps' largest aircraft to be featured at Southeast Michigan air show

Two of the U.S. Marine Corps' largest aircraft will be on display at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in Wayne County in July, organizers say.

The event is planning to showcase the CH-53 Super Stallion and the MV-22 Osprey.

The Super Stallion, identified by military officials as a heavy-lift helicopter, can take off carrying 16 tons of cargo and deliver it up to 50 miles away. It's 99 feet long and over 28 feet tall.

According to air show organizers, the Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft, meaning its propellers can rotate vertically or horizontally.

"When rotated vertically the Osprey can take off, land and fly like a helicopter. When rotated horizontally, it can fly like a traditional propeller driven aircraft," organizers said.

The unique ability allows pilots to operate the 63-foot-long aircraft "in a variety of environments and missions," officials said.

The United States Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion and the MV-22 Osprey. Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

The air show, which runs from July 17 through July 19 at the Willow Run Airport, will also feature the United Kingdom-based Royal Air Force Red Arrows and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.

Tickets are on sale now. Organizers say the event brings an estimated $2.5 million to $3 million to the local economy.