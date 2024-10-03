Three charged with killing animals after decomposed dogs found in Michigan rental

(CBS DETROIT) - A mother, her son and his girlfriend have been charged with killing six dogs after the decomposing remains of the dogs were found in the basement of an Eastpointe rental house.

Corneshia Robinson, 49, her son, Kentrell Dorr, 21, and his girlfriend, India Jones, 21, are charged with killing and torturing animals in the third degree, a four-year felony, and abandoning/cruelty to 4-10 animals, a two-year felony.

On Monday afternoon, Eastpointe police responded to a house on the 24000 block of Flower after being told six American pocket bullies were found dead in the basement of the house by the property manager and cleaning crew following an eviction.

When Eastpointe police entered the residence, they were "overwhelmed by a noxious odor" and found the floor covered with dead bugs. In the basement, police found "makeshift dividers which broke down the basement into sections."

Animal control officers determined that five puppies and one adult dog passed away from possible dehydration and starvation. Officials say all dogs appear to have been extremely malnourished, as food bowls were dry and empty. An additional puppy and adult dog were found in poor health and were taken to an animal shelter for treatment. The deceased dogs were taken to Michigan State University for testing.

"This is a horrifying case of animal torture, where these individuals showed a complete disregard for life by allegedly starving these dogs to death. The suffering they inflicted is beyond words. Under Michigan law, torturing and killing dogs carries a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison. While no sentence can undo the harm done, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law to ensure these offenders are held accountable for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Dorr and Jones were arraigned Wednesday and issued $25,000 bonds. Robinson will be arraigned at a later time.

If released, Dorr and Jones cannot have any drugs or alcohol and have no contact with animals or witnesses to the case.

A probable cause hearing is set for Oct. 16, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 23.