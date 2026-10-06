Threats directed to 2 Ann Arbor schools deemed not credible, police say

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said they have determined that a possible threat targeting two schools in the city is "not credible."

The investigation began Monday afternoon with a report of a possible bomb threat at Slauson Middle School on Washington Street. Classes had already been dismissed for grades 6-8 for the day when officers arrived.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the remaining students and staff inside the school were evacuated. Officers searched the building, and nothing suspicious was located," police said.

While they were looking into the incident at Slausen, police learned that Ann Arbor Open, a K-8 school on Miller Street, had received a similar threat at about the same time.

"Neither threat contained specific details and instead described a 'what if' scenario," police said.

The investigation is continuing. The Ann Arbor Police Department said it is working closely with Ann Arbor Public Schools and asks that anyone with information about the circumstances contact police at 734-794-6920, email tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness.

OK2SAY

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potentially harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.