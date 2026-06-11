Teen shot, 2 girls injured after multiple shots fired on Detroit's east side, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening. Police say they are now searching for a person of interest.

Two girls, ages 12 and 9, suffered minor injuries from debris, according to police.

Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said that at about 7:11 p.m., DPD received a ShotSpotter alert in the 9000 block of Somerset Avenue near Courville Street. Police say the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument, and the ShotSpotter detected more than 30 shots fired in the area.

Williams said the teen boy and the young girls are recovering from their injuries.

"There is no reason to resort to a gun to try to end a dispute or to end the confrontation. I just don't understand why that happens," Williams said. "If I can stress anything to the community: just find better ways to address your anger."

Police did not release any additional information at this time.