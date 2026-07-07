Pontiac teen severely injured following off-road vehicle crash, authorities say

A teenager from Pontiac, Michigan, was seriously injured after an off-road vehicle crash on Monday.

The crash happened at about 6:34 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed the 15-year-old was operating a 2016 Polaris Sportsman when attempting to turn east into Murphy Park near Elm Street.

Officials say the teen was unable to complete a turn, and the four-wheeler rolled over, ejecting him. A second ATV rider, identified as a 16-year-old from Pontiac, was able to complete the turn.

Police say neither teen was wearing a helmet.

The 15-year-old was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to be transferred to the Children's Hospital for additional treatment.

The sheriff's office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.