Teen charged in Detroit park shooting that injured 2 children, 2 adults

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting of four people, including two children, at a park in Detroit last week.

The teen is charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and nine counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Thursday in 36th District Court and received a $500,000 cash bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and be on house arrest.

Prosecutors alleged that on May 1, the teen fired shots after an unidentified woman and one of the victims, an 18-year-old woman, got into a fight.

Three other people, another 18-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, were also struck. Prosecutors say those three victims were not involved in the altercation and are considered innocent bystanders.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Faust Avenue and W. Chicago, where they found the 18-year-old woman who was involved in the fight with a gunshot wound to the head. The other 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back, the 2-year-old suffered a wound in the buttock area and the 6-year-old had a gunshot wound to the leg.

All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police made an arrest earlier this week.

"This case is especially alarming because we are at the beginning of the season where our citizens, young and older, start enjoying the warmer weather in our city parks. Then a fight, a phone call, and a gun completely devastated a wonderful community gathering," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for May 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 23.