Residents speak out after Detroit park shooting injured 4, including 2 children

(CBS DETROIT) - The search for the suspect continues after a shooting at a park on Detroit's west side injured two women and two children.

Many in the city say it's almost like you can't go anywhere safely. But for some, the shooting opens old wounds.

"So as we were leaving, we saw a crowd right there, and we just slowed down a little bit and we just seen the people or whatever," said LaTrina Jolly.

Jolly has been to Stein Park multiple times this week; she realized some confrontation was happening at the park as she and her family left.

"I just don't stay a long period of time. An hour max, we gone. That's my tolerance," she said.

The Detroit Police Department says it all started as a fight between two girls. One ended up calling a male friend, which led to the shooting. Police say the shooter reportedly pulled out a gun from his backpack before firing shots.

Of the four victims, one was 3 years old, and the other was 6 years old.

"My granddaughter was riding down the sidewalk on a bike when she was shot dead. There's no coming back from that," said Bonnie Whitaker.

Whitaker is with the organization Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund. Her granddaughter died in 2021 following a drive-by shooting.

She believes with so much gun violence, it's time to take a page from the book of the old days.

"Beat each other up and give somebody a bloody nose. Get up, then the next minute, you're walking down the street, high-fiving each other. But a gun is permanent," Whitaker said.

Whitaker and Jolly say parents and guardians need to be at the park to help prevent these situations.

Standing outside at the park Thursday, CBS News Detroit noticed dozens of children, but not the same level of adults.

"You don't see no adults, but every time mine come to the park, I'm always out here until they finish. Just like this incident happened, it could still happen today, so I don't care how old she thinks she is, I'm still coming to the park," Jolly said.

"The park is not a babysitter. You are supposed to be out there loving and managing your own kids," Whitaker said.

"And now these kids go to funerals when they are in first or second grade. It's not an experience you need to grow up with."