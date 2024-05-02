Four people, including two children, injured in Detroit park shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after two adults and two kids were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a park in Detroit.

In a news conference, Detroit Police Chief James White said police responded to the area of Westfield Street and Faust Avenue, where they found two children, ages 3 and 6, and two 18-year-old women injured.

The two children are in stable condition, and the two women are in serious condition. White said one of the women is pregnant.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a confrontation between two women prior to the shooting. White said one of the female victims was in the confrontation.

"[We] don't know what led to the confrontation, but it turned into a physical fight. One of the females got the best of the other one. She called a male companion over, who had a firearm in his backpack. He produced that firearm, fired four shots, striking the four victims," White said.

White said the children were not part of the confrontation and appeared to just be in the park at the time. It is currently unknown who was with the children.

Police are searching for two teens, a Black male and a Black female, in connection with the shooting.

"It's frustrating. We have to keep our kids safe. I've said it many times. Coward with a gun decided to bring it and hurt children," White said. "I mean, it's awful, and we're going to do everything we can to get them off the street. All night if it takes that, but it's ridiculous."