Teenager arrested in Detroit playground shooting that wounded kids, pregnant woman

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police have arrested a 16-year-old who they believe opened fire at a playground.

The shooting happened at the Stein playground on Faust Avenue near Chicago Street last Wednesday night.

Police previously said the shooting happened after a fight between two women escalated. One of the women called over a friend who had a gun in his backpack; he allegedly pulled out that gun and fired four shots.

Two children, a 3-year-old and six-year-old, were wounded, as well as two 18-year-old women.

One of the women will recover, and another who was pregnant at the time of the shooting is fighting for her life at the hospital.

Detroit Police Chief James White wouldn't get into the details of how the teen obtained the weapon.

"Everything's on the table. You know, we're confident in our suspect. We're extraordinarily confident in our suspect. But we're also going to be looking at all aspects that led to this moment in time and the tragedy of four people being shot and two young children," White said.

"What led to it? Who was involved? Who could have done something? Who could have intervene? Where did the gun come from? Where were the parents? All of that is going to come into play. But right now, the community just needs to know that there is no further risk of the suspects are this suspect, hurting anyone else."

The teen has yet to be charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police are still looking for another person that the teenager was with at the time of the shooting, but they don't think that individual poses any danger to the public.