Taylor Swift donates to Gleaners Community Food Bank ahead of Detroit shows

(CBS DETROIT) - Before she took center stage on Friday in Detroit, Gleaners Community Food Bank says it received a generous donation from Taylor Swift.

The organization announced it would receive an undisclosed amount from the singer to help solve hunger. Officials say the music icon is donating to food banks in cities where she performs.

On social media, the organization thanked Swift for the donation, saying, "Thank you for making an impact and empowering kids and families with nutritious food."

These words ring true today with Taylor's surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit! Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food! pic.twitter.com/KgMOH5c9Gr — Gleaners Community Food Bank (@Gleaners) June 9, 2023

"Taylor Swift's support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers – when resources are down and need is up.," Kristin Sokil of Gleaners said in a statement. "Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals. The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift."

Friday was the night one of the two nights Swift will be in Detroit for her "Eras Tour."

