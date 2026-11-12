Support pours in for Michigan halal restaurant targeted by Islamophobic letter

Halal Bros 2 Go in Taylor, Michigan, is receiving hundreds of supportive comments and dozens of new customers after an Islamophobic letter directed at the restaurant was passed out earlier this week.

The owners of the newly opened halal restaurant say that their customers spotted one man handing out copies of an Islamophobic letter about their business at Southland Mall on Tuesday. Since then, they have received an outpouring of support, but are still troubled by the hate they are now receiving simply because of their faith.

"I see this on the news all the time, but for it to happen to me, I was in total shock. Cause we're in 2026 and there's no hate. Let's spread love and, you know, keep hate away," said Khaled Algomai, co-owner of Halal Bros 2 Go.

On Tuesday night, Algomai received a text from his co-owner at Halal Bros 2 Go saying that a letter was being passed out at Southland Mall.

"I was very hurt; you know we put a lot of money into this place," said Algomai.

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The letter, which questions why a halal restaurant would open up in Taylor, says if you eat halal food, you "Justify the Quran."

"The person that was writing this, we have no idea who it is," said Algomai.

The restaurant's owners, who just opened their fourth location and first in Taylor, reached out to the Taylor Police Department and say they have since received a ton of support from both local leaders and customers like Zahid Hussain.

"Because they have good food. We love to stay here as a peaceful people, so that's insane," said Hussain.

And the restaurant's owners say they have just one message for the person who wrote that letter.

"I would love for you to come in and try our food, and it's on the house. Come try us and see how the food is, and there's no room for hate," said Algomai.

The restaurant has filed a police report, and Taylor police are now investigating who was behind the letter.