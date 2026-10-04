Errant round from target shooting critically injures hunter in Clinton County

A 38-year-old hunter is seriously injured after he was hit by an errant round fired during target shooting Saturday evening in Essex Township, Michigan, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the shooting at an address on Lowe Road at 5:50 p.m. They found the bow hunter, identified by officials as a man, in his hard-sided ground blind with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was in critical condition on Saturday night.

Investigators say an undisclosed number of people were target shooting at a nearby property when one of the rounds left the target area and struck the man.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident was isolated and is under investigation by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Essex Township is around 30 miles north of Lansing, Michigan.