Detroit restaurant on "life support" amid construction in Greektown neighborhood

A Detroit restaurant is struggling to survive a multimillion-dollar project aimed at revitalizing one of the city's most historic neighborhoods.

Surrounded by road closure signs and fencing on the corner of Brush and Monroe streets is Table No. 2 Restaurant.

"We are definitely on life support, and every day it's a matter of when are we coming out of intensive care, for sure," Omar Mitchell, executive chef, said.

It's been more than a year since the Monroe Streetscape Redesign Project started.

"It was supposed to be a year project, and it just kept going on and on and on," Mitchell said.

According to the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership's website, construction was supposed to be completed by this summer.

The majority of the project is done, but for one business owner, ongoing work in this area is hurting his bottom line.

"We've lost 90% of our business to this construction; we're projected to be a $5 million restaurant. We'll be lucky if we do $400,000 this year," Mitchell said.

Mitchell worked at the omelet station during a brunch fundraiser to support the restaurant. He partnered with social media influencer Chris Kyle for the event.

"Top-notch service. The food is consistent. Food is really good. It's fine dining right in the heart of downtown Detroit, and I love supporting Black-owned businesses," Kyle said.

Kyle posted to social media, and in less than 24 hours, there were more than 100 reservations for Sunday brunch.

"I used to be in Greektown quite often, and so I know firsthand that just trying to drive down these streets, seeing construction, it'll instantly turn you off from even wanting to come down here. So, you know, that was something always in my mind is that I know these businesses are really suffering," Kyle said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Table No. 2 stay open.

"We're no good without our community, and so we definitely need the community support. And also, well, tell a friend about us. And even if they can't come and support us, they can donate to our GoFundMe and/or figure out a way to help us out. Whether it's a donation or a prayer, we definitely can use it," Mitchell said.

Construction isn't over and Table No. 2 needs you now more than ever.