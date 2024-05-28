T-Mobile buys most of U.S. Cellular in $4.4 billion deal

T-Mobile plans to acquire most of U.S. Cellular in an acquisition worth $4.4 billion, the wireless carriers announced on Tuesday.

The deal involves cash and as much as $2 billion in debt, with Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile buying 30% of U.S. Cellular's spectrum assets as well as its customer accounts and retail stores.

U.S. Cellular customers will be allowed to keep their current plans or switch to a T-Mobile plan, the companies said. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of next year, pending regulatory approvals.

Chicago-based U.S. Cellular has more than 4 million wireless subscribers in 21 states. T-Mobile shook up the wireless industry in 2020 with its $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint.

Shares of U.S. Cellular leapt nearly 12% ahead of the opening bell, while shares of T-Mobile were treading water and lately down 0.2%.