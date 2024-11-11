Suspects sought after attempted robbery at pharmacy in Dearborn Heights

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Dearborn Heights are asking for help finding four men suspected of attempting to steal merchandise at a pharmacy.

Authorities say the attempted robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Superior Care Pharmacy on Telegraph Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a Black Dodge Charger with black rims.

Dearborn Heights Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's investigation unit at 313-277-7707.

In September, Dearborn Heights police were looking for an armed suspect after Flagstar Bank was robbed. It's unknown if the suspect in connection with the bank robbery was ever found.