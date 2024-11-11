Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects sought after attempted robbery at pharmacy in Dearborn Heights

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories
Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories 03:56

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Dearborn Heights are asking for help finding four men suspected of attempting to steal merchandise at a pharmacy. 

Authorities say the attempted robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Superior Care Pharmacy on Telegraph Road. 

Police say the suspect vehicle is a Black Dodge Charger with black rims.

copy-of-yt-thumb-example-2024-11-11t174716-901.jpg
Dearborn Heights Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's investigation unit at 313-277-7707. 

In September, Dearborn Heights police were looking for an armed suspect after Flagstar Bank was robbed. It's unknown if the suspect in connection with the bank robbery was ever found. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.