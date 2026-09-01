Suspected impaired driver crashes truck into central Michigan gas station

A suspected impaired driver crashed his pickup truck into a central Michigan gas station after nearly hitting a Michigan State Police trooper and her cruiser, police said.

The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. Monday at a gas station in Weidman.

A trooper was fueling her cruiser at the gas station when police say she saw a red pickup driving erratically in the gas station's parking lot.

The 63-year-old driver from Weidman nearly struck two diesel fuel pumps as well as the trooper and her marked cruiser before crashing into the gas station's convenience store, according to police.

The truck came to rest after striking several coolers at the back of the building, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police

Photos shared by MSP show that the truck struck several food and beverage display stands and coolers.

"This incident is a reminder that impaired driving can turn a routine trip into a potentially life-threatening situation in a matter of seconds. If you've been drinking, don't drive. Find a sober ride, call someone you trust, or make other arrangements. It's not worth the risk," MSP said in a statement.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and lodged in the Isabella County Jail, police said.