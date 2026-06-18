Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after Troy police find 11 empty vodka bottles in car

Police in Troy, Michigan, say a suspected drunk driver was arrested and taken to a hospital after they found 11 empty vodka bottles in his car last week.

Police say that on June 10, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a Planet Fitness on John R Road. The driver, a 59-year-old man from Sterling Heights, had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol, according to police.

Authorities say officers spotted nearly a dozen empty bottles and one partially full bottle on the car's passenger side. Officers also found a loaded gun in the center console and learned that the driver had a valid concealed pistol license.

Police say the driver refused to submit to a breath test and was unable to perform most of the evaluations due to his level of intoxication. He was arrested and then transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver was released pending issuance of a warrant, according to police.

Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.