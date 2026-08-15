Individual suspected of stealing jewelry from Meijer in Monroe County arrested after vehicle chase

A 41-year-old Ohio resident suspected of stealing jewelry from a Meijer in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, is in custody after a vehicle chase on Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

An employee at the store told a dispatcher around 2:30 p.m.that a person was seen stealing jewelry. The sheriff's office said the suspect, later identified as the Toledo, Ohio, resident, was seen by at least one witness driving northbound on North Telegraph Road in a Chevrolet Impala.

According to law enforcement, a deputy in the area saw the Impala and conducted a traffic stop. The Ohio resident allegedly sped off at one point during the encounter, prompting the pursuit.

Officials chased the Ohio resident through Frenchtown Township and into Berlin Township, the sheriff's office said. While on North Dixie Highway, north of Swan Creek Road, they lost control of the Chevrolet, and it crashed into a ditch.

The Ohio resident was quickly captured by law enforcement after running from the Impala. According to the sheriff's office, items stolen from the store and "some suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia" were recovered.

Officials said the Ohio resident was taken to the hospital for possible injuries sustained in the crash.