Funeral services to be held Sunday for Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Funeral services for Samantha Woll, the board president of Detroit's Issac Agree Downtown Synagogue, will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday.  

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Detroit police say. Detroit police are investigating a motive and did not have an update Sunday morning. 

Woll, 40, had led the Issac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022. She was a former aide to Rep. Elissa Slotkin. 

In a statement posted on X Saturday, Slotkin said, "My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I'll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel posted on social media Saturday, "I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam's brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone."

Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park is hosting funeral services. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming the funeral services at 3 p.m. 

First published on October 22, 2023 / 12:52 PM

