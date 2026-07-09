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Authorities search for suspect after multi-city chase in Livingston and Oakland counties

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

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Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-city police chase in Livingston and Oakland counties on Thursday

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the chase started in Green Oak Township and continued through Lyon Township, Milford and Highland Township before ending in Rose Township. Authorities are searching for the suspect in the area of Rose Center Road and Hickey Ridge Drive.

The sheriff's office did not say what led up to the chase, but says there is an increased law enforcement presence amid the search.

Authorities say there is no known danger to the public but urge nearby residents to secure their homes and vehicles and to call 911 for any suspicious activity.

Milford police confirmed that their department was involved in the chase that resulted in a crash with a patrol car. Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz says no one was injured and no civilian vehicles were involved in the crash.

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