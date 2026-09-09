Suspect in custody after police investigate Southfield Freeway road rage shooting

A suspect has been identified, and an 8-count felony warrant has been authorized after Michigan State Police investigated an Aug. 25 shooting on the Southfield Freeway.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:39 a.m. near Joy Road in Detroit when a road rage incident escalated after the suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired one shot into the victim's vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries from glass and bullet fragments, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody and later confessed during an interview, authorities say.

Troopers and detectives from Michigan State Police's Metro South Post, the 2nd District's Special Investigation Section and the Fugitive Team identified a suspect. The team developed probable cause for multiple search warrants, according to police.

On Sept. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence, where they located the suspect's vehicle and a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting, police say.

The Prosecutor's Office subsequently authorized an 8-count felony warrant, according to authorities.

MSP recommends avoiding engagement or retaliation when another driver acts aggressively, creating distance, getting to a safe location and calling 911 when appropriate.

The above video originally aired on Aug 19, 2025.