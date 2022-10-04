Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was fatally shot by officers during a standoff at a home in Lansing on Monday.

According to Lansing Police, officers were called to the home on the 2000 block of West Malcolm X Street just before 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they found several stolen vehicles at the residence.

Officers were able to secure a search warrant overnight and made contact with the suspect at 5:15 a.m. early Tuesday morning. The suspect remained inside the home and allegedly threatened officers with a weapon.

As officers were trying to negotiate, shots were fired from inside the home and a Lansing Police cruiser was struck. The man then emerged from the home with a weapon and allegedly began shooting at officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released but police do say that he is a 31 year-old Lansing man. The two Lansing Police officers have both been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other injuries were sustained.

Police had to close several roads in the area during the investigation but all have since reopened.