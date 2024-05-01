Watch CBS News
Sunshine and warm temperatures continue Thursday in Southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Beautiful weather will continue on Thursday in Metro Detroit. 

Temperatures will begin in the low 50s and warm into the low 70s. Sunshine will again take hold throughout the day, with less wind than Wednesday. 

Winds will be out of the north early in the morning, changing to the southeast in the afternoon between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Enjoy the dry conditions as rain moves in for the end of the week.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 5:45 PM EDT

