Students, volunteers partner to improve Southwest Detroit school

Students at Neinas Dual Language Learning Academy got a firsthand lesson in community service as volunteers worked side by side with them to improve their school on Tuesday.

Ally Financial employees and volunteers joined leaders from Detroit Public Schools Community District and the DPSCD Foundation for a Day of Service focused on supporting students, families and educators at the Southwest Detroit school.

Projects stretched across the campus, including the beautification of the school's community garden, the assembly of hundreds of snack packs for families and a makeover of the teachers' lounge.

For students like Juan Angulo, the garden renovation is especially meaningful.

"I finally can see a change in the garden and how it's, it helps better for the little kids, so that way they can enjoy it like I did," Angulo said.

The community garden has long been a gathering place for students, who help maintain the space and participate in activities there throughout the school year.

"I think it's very cool because when the kids come out, they're able to see all the new plants and like the flowers and everything that's going on," student Dulce Rodriguez said. "And it's a part of our community, so it's like an important space for us."

The event was made possible through a partnership between Ally Financial and the DPSCD Foundation, which works to connect schools with community partners that can help meet specific needs identified by school leaders.

"This is what we want alumni to do, to come back, give back, show our current students that they are supported from people that walk through the same door as they get," said Kerrie Mitchell Campbell-Mabins, president and CEO of the DPSCD Foundation.

One of those alumni is Kathy Patterson, Ally Financial's chief human resources and corporate citizenship officer. Patterson attended Detroit Public Schools and once walked the halls of Neinas herself.

"I have goosebumps," Patterson said. "I don't think I realized how powerful of an emotional feeling I'd have walking through those school doors."

In addition to providing volunteer support, Ally Financial also donated $50,000 to support DPSCD initiatives.

Organizers hope the effort inspires more businesses to partner with local schools, demonstrating how community investment can create lasting benefits for students, teachers and families.