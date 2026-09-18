Student in custody after bringing loaded BB gun to Lake Orion High School, authorities say

A 17-year-old Pontiac girl was taken into custody on Friday after the authorities said she brought a loaded BB gun to Lake Orion High School.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, authorities recovered a .177-caliber revolver-style BB gun in the student's backpack.

The sheriff's office Deputies were notified of a possible gun at the school at about 8:24 a.m. A school resource officer was notified and located the student in a classroom, where she was removed. Sheriff Mike Bouchard says responding deputies and school staff were able to locate the student and the BB gun in less than 10 minutes.

"This incident reaffirms our strong belief that any information about a potential threat at school must receive immediate attention from both school and law enforcement officials so we can step in quickly. Thankfully, this scary situation was resolved safely and without further incident," Bouchard said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The student was transported to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Orion Township Substation before being taken to Oakland County Children's Village. The sheriff's office says the case has been turned over to the county prosecutor's office for potential charges.