Oakland County deputies confiscate stolen weapon modified for fully automatic use

A stolen weapon has been seized in Pontiac, Michigan, with deputies explaining it was modified to operate as a fully automatic weapon.

A stolen weapon has been seized in Pontiac, with deputies explaining it was modified to operate as a fully automatic weapon. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that its directed patrol unit in Pontiac came across the weapon.

"This stolen Glock had been modified to operate as a fully automatic weapon and was paired with a drum magazine," the report said. "We will be asking for every charge possible: including, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and felony firearm to name a few."