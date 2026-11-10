Former Ford employee among 4 accused of stealing Rouge Plant parts to sell on eBay

Four people are accused of stealing more than $80,000 in new car and truck parts from Ford Motor Company's Rouge Plant and selling them online.

"It was lucrative, shameless, and absolutely illegal," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said about the scheme.

Wissam Faraj, 35, of Canton; Aiman Kahil, 25, of Dearborn; Firas Kahil, 36, of Dearborn; and Badr Kahil, 63, of Dearborn, were expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 19th District Court. The prosecutor's office said they are accused of conducting a criminal enterprise and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Faraj is a former Ford employee who was terminated in 2025, the prosecutor's office said. He and the others are associated with Startec Auto, the office said.

The incidents in the case date to March 2025, authorities said. A number of parts were stolen from the Rouge Plant, delivered to Startec Auto and sold on eBay. Ford conducted an internal investigation and reported the thefts to the Dearborn Police Department. Police arranged a "controlled buy" of parts and followed up with search warrants.

Prosecutors said thousands of text messages, emails and photos were reviewed, along with an inventory of thousands of stolen parts. The photos included security images that investigators said were related to the delivery of stolen items. Thousands of the stolen parts were eventually recovered.

Dearborn police announced in May 2025 that four men, including a Ford employee, had been arrested in a criminal enterprise investigation involving stolen vehicle parts.